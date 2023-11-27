Shaymen set to ring the changes for County Cup tie at Harrogate Railway
FC Halifax Town will field a much-changed line-up when they face Northern Counties East Division One side Harrogate Railway in the second round of the West Riding County Cup tomorrow night (7.45pm).
"It'll be players who need minutes,” Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier, “the likes of Tom Wilson, Chikukwa, Ted Lavelle, Frankie Sinfield, the younger players who are longer-term projects.
"Jamie Cooke will get some minutes too and it'll be a good opportunity to have a look at some of the youth team players as well."
Millington confirmed that striker Justin Iwobi won't feature as he is out on loan at Gainsborough Trinity.
There will be coverage of the game on the Courier website tomorrow night.