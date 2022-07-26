Shaymen sign centre-back Festus Arthur from Championship side Hull City

The defender, who was born in Hamburg and is of Ghanaian descent, can also operate in midfield and joined Stockport in 2019 after being released by Oldham Athletic.

His breakthrough season in 2019-20 saw him feature 35 times in all competitions, scoring twice, and quickly establish himself as a cult hero among Stockport fans. His impressive contribution on the pitch also saw him secure him two awards when named as the Grahame White Young Player of the Year and George Haigh Young Player of the Year.

His rapid development was rewarded with a move to Hull in July 2020, with the defender making two appearances for the Tigers in the Papa John’s Trophy during his first season.

