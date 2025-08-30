Shaymen sign centre-back on loan from Stoke City

FC Halifax Town have completed the loan signing of Stoke City under 21s captain Jake Griffin.

The 19-year-old, who joined Stoke’s academy as an under-10, signed a new two-year deal at the club this summer, and helps Town plug the gap at central defence, with five of The Shaymen’s six centre-backs currently unavailable.

Griffin was called up to the Republic of Ireland under-19s squad in 2023, and has previously been on loan at Brackley in the National League North, winning three of his four games there.

Griffin is expected to go straight into the squad for today’s home game against Yeovil.