Bolton born Senior, who turns 21 on Friday, can play at centre-back or right-back and has been on loan at Ashton United, York City, Chorley and most recently, Telford United.

Senior made his Bolton debut in August 2019, playing four times for them in the 2019-20 season.

He made one appearance for the senior side during the 2020-21 season, and scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury in the Football League Trophy.

FC Halifax Town badge logo

There were two further appearances for Senior last season, which included loan spells at Ashton, York and Chorley.

Senior signed a new one-year deal with Bolton in June last year and spent time on loan at Telford this season in the National League North.

