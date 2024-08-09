Shaymen sign former Barrow midfielder after successful trial

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Aug 2024, 18:10 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 18:15 GMT
FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of midfielder Owen Bray following a successful trial with the club.

Bray, 21, left Barrow this summer having played just three times for the club in the Football League Trophy.

That was after the central midfielder started his career at Leeds United, who he made his senior debut for, also in the EFL Trophy, in September 2020 in the same matchday squad as Halifax team-mate Jimiel Chikukwa.

