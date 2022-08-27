Shaymen sign former Blackburn Rovers and Kaiserslautern forward Osayamen Osawe

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old joins Town on a one-year contract having spent the last eight years playing in Germany.

Nigerian-born Osawe was at Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers, playing for them in the final of the FA Youth Cup in 2012, as a youngster, and had spells out on loan at Accrington Stanley and Hyde United.

Osawe, who grew up in Cheetham Hill, He then spent a season at Southport in the National League before moving to German third division side Hallescher FC, where he stayed for two seasons.

Osayamen Osawe

Osawe then spent two seasons at second tier FC Kaiserslautern before joining fellow second tier side FC Ingolstadt 04 for the 2018-19 campaign.