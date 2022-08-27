Shaymen sign former Blackburn Rovers and Kaiserslautern forward Osayamen Osawe
FC Halifax Town have completed the long-awaited signing of forward Osayamen Osawe.
The 28-year-old joins Town on a one-year contract having spent the last eight years playing in Germany.
Nigerian-born Osawe was at Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers, playing for them in the final of the FA Youth Cup in 2012, as a youngster, and had spells out on loan at Accrington Stanley and Hyde United.
Osawe, who grew up in Cheetham Hill, He then spent a season at Southport in the National League before moving to German third division side Hallescher FC, where he stayed for two seasons.
Most Popular
-
1
FC Halifax Town v Notts County LIVE
-
2
Shaymen sign former Blackburn Rovers and Kaiserslautern forward Osayamen Osawe
-
3
FC Halifax Town v Notts County preview
-
4
"Unbeaten in four games is not a bad start" - FC Halifax Town v Notts County: Opposition Focus
-
5
"He's got great pace, very, very good technically" - Town manager Millington on new signing Osawe
Osawe then spent two seasons at second tier FC Kaiserslautern before joining fellow second tier side FC Ingolstadt 04 for the 2018-19 campaign.
After a season there, he joined third tier club KFC Uerdingen, where he has played for the past two seasons.