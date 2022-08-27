News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen sign former Blackburn Rovers and Kaiserslautern forward Osayamen Osawe

FC Halifax Town have completed the long-awaited signing of forward Osayamen Osawe.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:55 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:57 pm

The 28-year-old joins Town on a one-year contract having spent the last eight years playing in Germany.

Nigerian-born Osawe was at Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers, playing for them in the final of the FA Youth Cup in 2012, as a youngster, and had spells out on loan at Accrington Stanley and Hyde United.

Osawe, who grew up in Cheetham Hill, He then spent a season at Southport in the National League before moving to German third division side Hallescher FC, where he stayed for two seasons.

Osayamen Osawe (right)

Osawe then spent two seasons at second tier FC Kaiserslautern before joining fellow second tier side FC Ingolstadt 04 for the 2018-19 campaign.

After a season there, he joined third tier club KFC Uerdingen, where he has played for the past two seasons.

