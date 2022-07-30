Shaymen sign former Huddersfield, Preston and Salford defender Tom Clarke

Clarke, 34, is the younger brother of former Halifax captain Nathan Clarke, and was born and grew up in the town.

He had a spell on loan at The Shay in 2008 from Huddersfield. He made his professional debut for The Terriers, making more than 100 appearances for them.

After loan spells away from Huddersfield at Bradford, Halifax and Leyton Orient, Clarke joined Preston in 2013, for whom he made nearly 250 appearances and earned promotion to the Championship for the second time, having done so previously at Huddersfield.

Tom Clarke

Clarke played for Salford in League Two during the 2020-21 season and spent last season at League One side Fleetwood, making 35 league appearances.