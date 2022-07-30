Shaymen sign former Huddersfield, Preston and Salford defender Tom Clarke

FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of former Huddersfield, Preston and Salford player Tom Clarke.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th July 2022, 12:33 pm

Clarke, 34, is the younger brother of former Halifax captain Nathan Clarke, and was born and grew up in the town.

He had a spell on loan at The Shay in 2008 from Huddersfield. He made his professional debut for The Terriers, making more than 100 appearances for them.

After loan spells away from Huddersfield at Bradford, Halifax and Leyton Orient, Clarke joined Preston in 2013, for whom he made nearly 250 appearances and earned promotion to the Championship for the second time, having done so previously at Huddersfield.

Tom Clarke

Clarke played for Salford in League Two during the 2020-21 season and spent last season at League One side Fleetwood, making 35 league appearances.

Clarke can play in central defence or central midfield and has made more than 450 appearances in senior football.

