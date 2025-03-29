Shaymen sign former Liverpool and Bolton Wanderers centre-back

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Mar 2025, 13:55 BST
FC Halifax Town have signed centre-back Charlie Hayes-Green on a permant deal.

The 20-year-old started his career at Liverpool, ending a 12-year association with the club when he joined Bolton in June 2023.

He has previously been described as a left-sided centre-half who is dominant in the air and willing to put his body on the line.

He made one appearance in the Football League Trophy for Liverpool under 21s, away to Rochdale, in September 2022, but hasn’t played a senior game for Bolton.

“He’s a left-sided centre-half, really good profile,” Halifax boss Chris Millington told the Courier about the defender, who has signed a deal until the end of next season with the option of a further year.

"He’s played a good number of games at FC United this season and fits the recruitment strategy of the club.

"He’ll give us some cover at centre-half for the closing part of this season and he’ll be a really exciting addition going forward.”

