Shaymen sign former Peterborough winger Oluwabori
FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of forward Andrew Oluwabori.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
The attacker was on the books of Huddersfield Town, from where he joined Peterborough United two years ago.
He has had loan spells at Boreham Wood, playing three games in the National League in the 2021-22 season, Kettering Town, where he netted four times in ten games, and, most recently, Yeovil Town, scoring twice in 24 league appearances last term.