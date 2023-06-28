News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Shaymen sign former Peterborough winger Oluwabori

FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of forward Andrew Oluwabori.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

The attacker was on the books of Huddersfield Town, from where he joined Peterborough United two years ago.

He has had loan spells at Boreham Wood, playing three games in the National League in the 2021-22 season, Kettering Town, where he netted four times in ten games, and, most recently, Yeovil Town, scoring twice in 24 league appearances last term.

FC Halifax Town badge logoFC Halifax Town badge logo
FC Halifax Town badge logo
Related topics:PeterboroughHuddersfield TownNational LeagueBoreham WoodPeterborough United