Shaymen sign former Sheffield United, Charlton and Scunthorpe defender
FC Halifax Town have completed the signing of former Sheffield United, Charlton and Scunthorpe defender Joe Cummings.
By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Cummings has been on trial with The Shaymen throughout pre-season, and has now joined Halifax on a one-year deal with the option of another year.
The 24-year-old started his career at Sheffield United and has also been on the books at Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United, having loan spells at Guiseley and Radcliffe Borough.
He has also played for Spennymoor and Boston United in the National League North.