Shaymen sign forward on loan from Leeds United

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Jan 2025, 18:09 BST
FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of forward Luca Thomas on loan from Leeds United until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old scored twice in nine league games on loan at York City earlier this season and started in their 2-1 win at Halifax in October.

He is said to be comfortable either down the middle or out wide, and penned an extension in the summer with Leeds following a successful three-year spell in their youth ranks after joining in 2021.

In his first season with Leeds, playing in Premier League U18, Thomas scored 15 goals in 17 games and netted six goals and four assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

Thomas has also featured for Leeds United PL2 against Boston United in the National League Cup, scoring twice against The Pilgrims in Leeds’ 4-3 victory.

