FC Halifax Town were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Atrincham after ex-Town man Matty Kosylo was sent-off.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What is it about Halifax against ten men?

Altrincham are now on the list twice of teams The Shaymen have failed to beat when a man less. It gets no less frustrating the longer the list becomes.

Town's lack of cutting edge cost them a place in the FA Trophy and cost them two points here as they failed to make their advantage count in a dominant second-half display after Altrincham shaded the first.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Altrincham were dreadful in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, but looked much more like a promotion rival here.

They should have led through Regan Linney, one of three changes for the visitors, but he twice fluffed his lines from inside the Town box, first seeing a shot cleared off the line after ex-Halifax man Matty Kosylo's cross, and then sidefooting wide from near the penalty spot one-on-one with Sam Johnson, who also kept out a shot by Chris Conn-Clarke.

The Shaymen had chances too, with Andrew Oluwabori, one of three changes for them along with Flo Hoti and Angelo Cappello, having an effort saved by Ethan Ross after he nicked the ball off an Altrincham player 30 yards out.

There was also a marvellous run by Adam Senior - one of Town's better players going forward - dribbling past two or three Alty players before prodding a shot just wide of the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for every positive bit of play, there was another that went wrong from Town, who needed more composure and better decision-making in the final third.

Hoti's pass to Cappello on the left was miscontrolled and went out for a throw-in; Jordan Keane's pass went straight out of play inside his own half; Hoti found Jamie Cooke, who laid it off to Kane Thomson-Sommers but he opted to pass rather than shoot and the chance went.

There were other examples too.

Halifax were again fine off-the-ball, that's rarely an issue, but weren't clicking on it like they had last week.

Oluwabori was a case in point, offering no shortage of effort but unfortunately was lacking in quality, although he wasn't the only one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town needed more from him, Hoti and Cooke, who weren't linking effectively and had strikers Rob Harker and Aaron Cosgrave watching on from the bench.

There was an undulating undercurrent to the game, with both sides having spells of possession and probing play but never seizing control of the contest.

Had either shown more quality in and around the box, they'd have been in-front.

There were shots on target by Senior and off target by Hoti and Jack Hunter in the first five minutes of the second-half as Town started to gain superiority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kosylo lasted 56 minutes before being waved off by the home fans after a second booking for a foul on Cappello as Altrincham went down to ten men for the second consecutive visit to The Shay.

Alty sacrificed star man Conn-Clarke and prepared to hunker down and protect their point.

Halifax couldn't find a way past them last time, and they looked destined to suffer the same fate when Keane wasted a glorious chance to rival Linney's, blazing over unmarked six yards out, shortly before Hoti's flying header was tipped over by Ethan Ross.

Town were left incredulous that Cappello was booked for diving instead of being given a penalty, but The Shaymen looked less likely to score the closer full-time got, despite throwing Harker and Cosgrave on and having all the possession and territory they could wish for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomson-Sommers tested Ross late on with a shot from range, but Altrincham held on too comfortably in the end.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden (Cosgrave 74), Hunter, Thomson-Sommers, Cappello, Hoti, Oluwabori (Harker 66), Cooke. Subs not used: Wilson, Arthur, Chikukwa.

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 6

Altrincham: Ross, Banks, Roscoe, Cooper, Baines (Brockbank 54), Kosylo, Marriott, Osborne, Conn-Clarke (Wilson 59), Newby, Linney (Angus 72). Subs not used: Mooney, Gould.

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 1

Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo

Attendance: 2,311 (336 away)