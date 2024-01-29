Shaymen start West Riding County Cup campaign at Harrogate Railway tomorrow night
The match was originally due to be played on November 28 but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Halifax, who won the competition in 2013, come into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wealdstone on Saturday and it is thought that several members of the Town first-team squad will feature in the match.
When asked about what kind of team he would be fielding after Saturday’s game, Halifax boss Chris Millington told the Courier: "I had an idea coming into the game but I'm so angry at the way we've submitted the first quarter of the game to the opposition and given ourselves a mountain to climb, that I need to calm down before I start making any decisions about Tuesday."
Harrogate are 12th in the Northern Counties East League Division One table and lost 3-0 at Horbury Town on Saturday.
The tie will go straight to penalties if it’s a draw after 90 minutes. The winners of the game will face Knaresborough Town in the quarter-finals.
You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.