Chris Millington

The match was originally due to be played on November 28 but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Halifax, who won the competition in 2013, come into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wealdstone on Saturday and it is thought that several members of the Town first-team squad will feature in the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about what kind of team he would be fielding after Saturday’s game, Halifax boss Chris Millington told the Courier: "I had an idea coming into the game but I'm so angry at the way we've submitted the first quarter of the game to the opposition and given ourselves a mountain to climb, that I need to calm down before I start making any decisions about Tuesday."

Harrogate are 12th in the Northern Counties East League Division One table and lost 3-0 at Horbury Town on Saturday.

The tie will go straight to penalties if it’s a draw after 90 minutes. The winners of the game will face Knaresborough Town in the quarter-finals.