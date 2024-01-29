News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen start West Riding County Cup campaign at Harrogate Railway tomorrow night

FC Halifax Town begin their West Riding County Cup campaign away to Harrogate Railway in the second round tomorrow night (7.45pm).
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Jan 2024, 15:22 GMT
Chris Millington
Chris Millington

The match was originally due to be played on November 28 but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Halifax, who won the competition in 2013, come into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wealdstone on Saturday and it is thought that several members of the Town first-team squad will feature in the match.

When asked about what kind of team he would be fielding after Saturday’s game, Halifax boss Chris Millington told the Courier: "I had an idea coming into the game but I'm so angry at the way we've submitted the first quarter of the game to the opposition and given ourselves a mountain to climb, that I need to calm down before I start making any decisions about Tuesday."

Harrogate are 12th in the Northern Counties East League Division One table and lost 3-0 at Horbury Town on Saturday.

The tie will go straight to penalties if it’s a draw after 90 minutes. The winners of the game will face Knaresborough Town in the quarter-finals.

You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

