Shaymen still waiting for first win of the season after goalless draw with Southend

Halifax v Southend

Chris Millington named an unchanged starting 11 for the game, but this was much more of an even contest than Saturday's defeat to Torquay.

Halifax were not the same dominant outfit from the weekend, partly through their own lack of quality but also because Southend offered a greater threat than Torquay had and imposed themselves much more.

Town are at least off the mark points-wise but it's been a far from ideal start. Performances have been good after the disastrous opening day, but they need to be converted in points.

The Shaymen got off to a worrying habit of giving the ball away far too regularly, while Southend looked more composed in possession.

Town were going more direct than Southend, with Mani Dierseruvwe again holding the ball up well and helping his side to get up the pitch.

There was no shortage of effort from Town but a distinct lack of finesse and care about their passing.

The visitors were well organised out of possession, making it difficult for Halifax to play through them.

Southend skipper Nathan Ralph played through Sam Minihan too easily, and was then sandwiched between Minihan and Milli Alli in the penalty box.

But Sam Johnson guessed right, diving to his right to keep out Callum Powell's spot kick.

From the resulting corner, Town nearly scored from a lightning quick counter but the through ball to Dierseruvwe was just out of his reach.

The Town striker should have scored after half-an-hour after a poor clearance at the back by Southend meant he was one-on-one with Steve Arnold, but his shot was straight at the keeper.

That was slightly against the run of play though, with Southend shading the contest. They were retaining the ball better, and working hard without it to press the home side and force errors.

Those came far too easily, with Halifax unable to get out of the habit of carelessly losing possession inside their own half.

Dan Mooney epitomised the confidence of the away side, getting on the ball in dangerous areas, worrying the Town defence and seeing a couple of shots saved.

Slew fired narrowly over across goal after Dierseruvwe had nicked the ball inside the Southend half; Town's best chances had come from Southend mistakes, other than that they'd not created much.

It was better from Town after the restart. They attacked with more purpose and intent, asking more questions of the Southend defence.

Halifax had turned up the tempo, were winning more second balls and playing with more aggression.

Southend had no response, and were now second best.

Slew had a vicious shot turned behind by Arnold, momentum had been built, but as against Torquay, not converted into a lead.

Southend had withstood what Town threw at them and while Halifax remained in control of the game, the chances had started to dry up a little before the final ten minutes petered out.

Halifax: Johnson, Minihan (Cooke 84), Debrah, Clarke, Senior, Keane (Harker 77), Gilmour, Summerfield, Alli (Smart 46), Slew, Dierseruvwe. Subs not used: Hunter, Golden.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 10

Southend: Arnold, Ralph, Lomas, Hobson, Kensdale, Miley, Fonguck (Coker 54), Crowhurst, Powell (Wood 90), Mooney (Bridge 72), Wreh. Subs not used: Andeng-Ndi, Sandat.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 1

Attendance: 1,943

Referee: Elliott Swallow