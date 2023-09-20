News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Shaymen striker a doubt for Saturday's game at Barnet after limping off in defeat to Chesterfield

Aaron Cosgrave is a doubt for FC Halifax Town's trip to Barnet on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The striker limped off at Chesterfield on Tuesday with a dead leg and it is unclear whether he will be able to recover in time.

Town boss Chris Millington said: "Don't know, it was quite a bad dead leg, it's going to be very painful for him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But one thing you can definitely say about Aaron is he ain't soft, he's a gritty lad and he'll do everything he can to make himself available I'm sure."

Aaron CosgraveAaron Cosgrave
Aaron Cosgrave
Most Popular

When asked who was his first-choice striker if both Cosgrave and Rob Harker are fit, Millington said: "They're two different types of strikers but we've got to look at who's more effective for us at the moment."

Jamie Cooke is fit but was left out of Town's squad at Chesterfield.

"He was just unfortunate really," Millington said. "Looking at the game and the opposition as a whole, we felt we just needed some different options off the bench."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Midfielders Florent Hoti and Kane Thomson-Sommers are getting closer to being available for their debuts.

"Touch and go," Millington said on whether they'd be available for Saturday. "Possibility for the bench but I think Dagenham might be more realistic."

Defender Festus Arthur is said to be ahead of schedule.in his recovery from injury.

Millington said there was "nothing exciting to report" on any new signings coming into the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked if adding a striker to his squad would be a priority, Millington said: "I think we're very strong all over the pitch, I think we've just got to look at our goal threat and find a way to, I think I used the word menace recently and that's what we need.

"I think Aaron (Cosgrave) carried a fair bit of that at Chesterfield, especially in the second-half when he was on the pitch, he looked threatening, so he's certainly not done himself any harm."

Related topics:Chesterfield