Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The striker limped off at Chesterfield on Tuesday with a dead leg and it is unclear whether he will be able to recover in time.

Town boss Chris Millington said: "Don't know, it was quite a bad dead leg, it's going to be very painful for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But one thing you can definitely say about Aaron is he ain't soft, he's a gritty lad and he'll do everything he can to make himself available I'm sure."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Cosgrave

When asked who was his first-choice striker if both Cosgrave and Rob Harker are fit, Millington said: "They're two different types of strikers but we've got to look at who's more effective for us at the moment."

Jamie Cooke is fit but was left out of Town's squad at Chesterfield.

"He was just unfortunate really," Millington said. "Looking at the game and the opposition as a whole, we felt we just needed some different options off the bench."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders Florent Hoti and Kane Thomson-Sommers are getting closer to being available for their debuts.

"Touch and go," Millington said on whether they'd be available for Saturday. "Possibility for the bench but I think Dagenham might be more realistic."

Defender Festus Arthur is said to be ahead of schedule.in his recovery from injury.

Millington said there was "nothing exciting to report" on any new signings coming into the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if adding a striker to his squad would be a priority, Millington said: "I think we're very strong all over the pitch, I think we've just got to look at our goal threat and find a way to, I think I used the word menace recently and that's what we need.