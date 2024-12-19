Shaymen striker leaves the club after permanent move to fellow National League side
Striker Aaron Cosgrave has made his move to Ebbsfleet United permanent.
Cosgrave joined Halifax from AFC Wimbledon at the start of last season but failed to establish himself at the club, scoring four goals in 34 league games last season and none this season.
But he has proved a success at Ebbsfleet, who are bottom of the National League, scoring three goals in ten appearances.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.