Shaymen striker set to be out "for a few weeks" after sustaining injury

FC Halifax Town have been dealt an injury blow with the news that striker Rob Harker will be out for “a few weeks” with injury.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:46 BST- 2 min read
Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier after his team’s 0-0 draw at Barnet that Harker would be out for a few weeks after breaking a bone in his foot in training.

Fellow striker Aaron Cosgrave could be back from injury for the game against Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday though.

"Hopefully, it's quite a severe dead leg but he's gone through the gears in terms of it easing off over the last 48 hours, more than we expected, so we're hopeful there's a chance,” Millington said.

Actions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Rob HarkerActions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Rob Harker
Actions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Rob Harker
Midfielder Luke Summerfield could also be back after missing the game at Barnet with a dead leg.

"He put a fantastic challenge in against Chesterfield and won the ball but got a dead leg,” Millington said.

"His isn't as serious as Aaron's so we are hopeful he'll be available for selection for Tuesday, but we'll assess him beforehand."

When asked if the injury to Harker will speed up his search for a new striker, Millington said: “We're very keen to strengthen but we're also very keen to get the right one.

"There's an awful lot of young, unproven players available to take but we've got plenty of young players who are doing a fantastic job.

"What we might need at this time is somebody who can fit into the work ethic of the group and the selfless nature of the group, but also maybe just add a little bit of experience. That'd be the ideal scenario, so we'll keep working on it."

On whether a new striker would be added before Tuesday’s game with Dagenham and Redbridge, Millington said: “I don't know, there's a lot of names, a lot of phone calls, a lot of messages going around so it's hard to say one way or another."

