Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town boss Chris Millington told the Courier after his team’s 0-0 draw at Barnet that Harker would be out for a few weeks after breaking a bone in his foot in training.

Fellow striker Aaron Cosgrave could be back from injury for the game against Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully, it's quite a severe dead leg but he's gone through the gears in terms of it easing off over the last 48 hours, more than we expected, so we're hopeful there's a chance,” Millington said.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Rob Harker

Midfielder Luke Summerfield could also be back after missing the game at Barnet with a dead leg.

"He put a fantastic challenge in against Chesterfield and won the ball but got a dead leg,” Millington said.

"His isn't as serious as Aaron's so we are hopeful he'll be available for selection for Tuesday, but we'll assess him beforehand."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if the injury to Harker will speed up his search for a new striker, Millington said: “We're very keen to strengthen but we're also very keen to get the right one.

"There's an awful lot of young, unproven players available to take but we've got plenty of young players who are doing a fantastic job.

"What we might need at this time is somebody who can fit into the work ethic of the group and the selfless nature of the group, but also maybe just add a little bit of experience. That'd be the ideal scenario, so we'll keep working on it."