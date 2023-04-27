News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen submit appeal over Dieseruvwe dismissal that could prevent him from playing in Wembley final

FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington says the club have appealed Mani Dieseruvwe’s red card at Woking on Tuesday night.

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read

Dieseruvwe came off the bench late on in the game and was shown a straight red card for a raised arm against Woking defender Joe McNerney, with the resulting three-game suspension ruling the Town striker out of next month’s FA Trophy final against Gateshead at Wembley.

But Millington told the Courier today (Thursday) that the club have appealed the decision and were hoping to hear the outcome of that appeal before Saturday’s game at home to Eastleigh.

Mani DieseruvweMani Dieseruvwe
Mani Dieseruvwe
