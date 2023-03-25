Shaymen suffer first defeat in six at Chesterfield as gap narrows to bottom four

Technique Stadium: Picture Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD/Howard Roe

A goal in each half from Ollie Banks and substitute Armando Dobra condemned Halifax to their first defeat in six, and leaves them just six points above the bottom four, having played two games more.

Worrying times.

After a bright start, Town were unable to prevent Chesterfield taking control, taking the lead and taking the points.

There was a good early chance for Matty Warburton, scorer against Yeovil last Saturday, who forced two corners in the first seven minutes from blocked shots.

Town were pressing well high up the pitch, not relentlessly but effectively, trying to stop Chesterfield building from the back.

A loose pass to Luke Summerfield - one of three to come in as well as Angelo Capello and Rob Harker - by Milli Alli handed Chesterfield a chance and they nearly capitalised but Banks’ shot was well saved by Sam Johnson.

Alli pounced when Spireites defender Ash Palmer slipped inside his own half but wasted the chance, producing one trick too many on the left of the box and failing to get a shot away.

There were other instances too where Halifax had the ball high up the pitch attacking the Chesterfield back four but lacked composure or good decision-making, and the chances went.

Chesterfield were fairly open and expansive, offering Town opportunities to regain possession in their half and then create chances if they'd been quick and clever enough.

As the opening half went on though, the home side imposed themselves more and more.

There was a good chance for Banks on the edge of the box after Andrew Dallas’ pass, but he curled his shot just wide

Chesterfield starting applying more pressure by the half-hour mark, forcing Town into some vital blocks, with the Halifax defence getting stretched.

Only a superb block by the again impressive Adam Senior prevented Ryan Colclough’s shot from inside the box hitting the target, before Tylor Golden then cleared Joe Quigley’s shot just in-front of the line.

Town were dropping deeper and deeper the more Chesterfield attacked, with the back line coming under increasing pressure as the hosts added some neat intricacy and movement to their play, particularly through Colclough and Dallas.

The Shaymen defence was almost in-line with their goalkeeper before Banks' opener, with the hosts having time to set themselves a few yards inside the Halifax box moments before Laurence Maguire's dinked cross from the left was nodded in by Banks eight yards out.

It had been coming.

Town's pressing lacked the same levels of intensity and sharpness in the second-half; Chesterfield had more time on the ball, more time to pick a pass and make Halifax do all the running.

A sloppy pass was intercepted by Jack Hunter on halfway, who played in Harker, but he inexplicably opted to pass rather than shoot once inside the box and, once again, the chance went.

There were other glimmers, other brief possibilities for Town, where a better pass or decision could have led to a chance, but didn't.A second for Chesterfield wasn't looking imminent, with both sides lacking enough zip to their attacks.

Only a vital interception by half-time substitute Jamie Stott prevented Dobra playing in Dallas, but moments later, Liam Mandeville was given far too much space on the right to cross, finding Dobra, who found the net at the second attempt after scuffing his first.

Game over.

After that, Town ended the contest with a whimper, rarely threatening an unlikely comeback, never looking as comfortable or assured on the ball as the hosts.

The closest Town got to a goal was Alli's vicious shot late on that was tipped behind by Ross Fitzsimons.

Chesterfield: Fitzsimons, King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire, Jones, Banks, Mandeville, Dallas (McCallum 78), Colclough, Quigley (Dobra 64, Uchegbulam 83)). Subs not used: Horton, Oldaker.

Scorers: Banks (45), Dobra (70)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 6

Halifax: Johnson, Debrah (Stott 46), A Senior, J Senior, Golden (Gilmour 83), Hunter, Summerfield, Capello, Warburton (Cooke 63), Harker, Alli. Subs not used: Keane, Dieseruvwe.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 3

Attendance: 7,091 (325 away).

Referee: Greg Rollason

