Shaymen suffer humiliating 5-1 defeat at strugglers Aldershot

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Tyler Cordner's first-half double, either side of Mani Dierseruvwe's equaliser, was added to in the second-half by Ryan Glover, Justin Amaluzor and Inih Effiong.

The BT Sport curse continues but that's the least of Town's problems. Halifax won 5-1 at Weymouth on BT a couple of seasons ago, that seems a lifetime ago now.

Halifax were thrashed, humiliated, humbled. Aldershot were the better team in every department, displaying more hunger, more passion and more aggression.

If Halifax are serious about a promotion push this season, winning at a team with two victories and six defeats from their first eight games should not be as difficult as they found it here.

It wasn't even close. Aldershot were made to look much better than their form suggested, their goals coming so easily, their lead, once regained, too easy to hold onto.

After the progress made in the last three games, The Shaymen came back down to earth with a bang, back to the drawing board, back to square one.

Where on earth do they go from here?

Dierseruvwe and Jack Senior should both have probably done better with early shots from the left of the box

But Aldershot were getting into the more dangerous positions, especially down the sides of Town's vulnerable-looking back three, and finding it too easy to do so, only for their composure to let them down.

Jesse Debrah headed just wide from a corner as Halifax began to grow into the game, retaining the ball better and gradually exerting some control over the contest.

However, after Amaluzor's shot from an angle to the right of the box was saved, the resulting corner was headed in by Cordner, unmarked from six yards.

Another avoidable goal Town have conceded this season. Add it to the list.

Town were patient and probing on the ball, but arguably too much, taking too long to work it into dangerous areas, whereas Aldershot, without being dazzling, were quicker in attack, possessing good pace in the final third.

Halifax were controlled on the ball, but missing a cutting edge, a devilment to their play. It was all too safe and too slow.

The Shaymen levelled when a lovely cross from the right by Kian Spence was nodded in at the far post by Dierseruvwe.

Just three minutes later though, Town again conceded from a cross; having cleared a corner, the follow-up delivery was again headed in by Cordner, who only scored three goals all last season but now had two in one half.

Angelo Capello had been Town's liveliest player, but his energy, quick feet and movement was lacking in his team-mates.

Similarly, Debrah was the vital last line of defence at times after Aldershot too easily got sight of goal.

Only a terrific save by Luca Ashby-Hammond kept out Dierseruvwe's header from Sam Minihan's excellent cross a couple of minutes after the restart; there hadn't been enough of that penetration from Town. There needed to be,

Instead it was the hosts who sliced through the Halifax defence when Glover was left untracked to latch onto a fantastic through ball, and lifted his shot over Sam Johnson and leave The Shaymen a mountain to climb.

Inih Effiong could have added a fourth a few minutes later when he nodded a cross wide. Town's defence was crumbling.

The lesser-spotted Osayamen Osawe was thrown on as Halifax switched to four at the back.

But the damage had been done.

The Shaymen were disjointed and messy in attack, as they had been in defence, and struggled to muster much in response.

It already looked game over before Amaluzor sent the ball crashing into the top corner from around 20 yards. That, beyond any doubt, finished it.

Town were down and out. Beaten, battered, bereft.

Chris Millington clapped his hands in encouragement. It was a futile gesture.

Effiong should have added an incomprehensible fifth but Johnson raced off his line to save one-on-one.

But the striker did get his goal when he converted a penalty late on after a foul by Debrah.

Aldershot: Ashby-Hammond, Davies, Cordner, Phillips (Jordan 51), Harfield, Vincent, Glover, Whelan, Panayiotou (Willard 67), Amaluzor (Alfa 87), Effiong. Subs not used: Hall, Bettache.

Scorers: Cordner (27, 40), Glover (50), Amaluzor (69), Effiong (86)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 7

Halifax: Johnson, Keane, Debrah, Stott (Osawe 57), Minihan, Hunter, Spence (Gilmour 81), Warburton, Senior, Capello (Harker 68), Dierseruvwe. Subs not used: Arthur, Golden.

Scorer: Dierseruvwe (37)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 3

Attendance: 1,379 (36 away)

Referee: Robert Massey-Ellis