Shaymen supporters moved to main stand for tomorrow night's game at Gateshead due to expected freezing temperatures

FC Halifax Town fans will be seated in the main stand for tomorrow night’s game at Gateshead due to the expected adverse weather conditions.

By Tom Scargill
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Gateshead International Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Gateshead announced in a tweet that Shaymen supporters will be placed in the Tyne and Wear Stand North, on the dugouts side of the ground, rather than on the opposite side of the stadium, which is more exposed to the elements.

Temperatures in Gateshead are expected to drop to -1 overnight and reach -1 again during the match tomorrow evening.

