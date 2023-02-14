Roots Hall. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Jesse Debrah had put Halifax ahead, but second-half goals from Jack Bridge and Gus Scott-Morriss extended Town's run to just one win in ten games, excluding penalties.

The play-offs continue to drift further away, with Town's season increasingly drifting into obscurity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a chance for Halifax to record a statement result, it was in their grasp at half-time, but just like their season threatens to, they let it slip away.

Southend came into the game beset by off-field problems, but their on-the-field showing was flat in the first 45, lacking in fight and fire.

It was frenetic and frenzied but the football wasn't exactly free-flowing in an underwhelming opening half.

The pace of the game was good, but the quality was desperately lacking from both sides in a scrappy contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town defended well, working hard to cover gaps, track the ball and stop attacks.

The visitors wanted more time on the ball than Southend were willing to give them, but were generally able to play round the hosts quite well in their own half, but as soon as the ball entered Southend territory, it usually came back too quickly or fell back into Southend possession.

Halifax were trying to turn the Southend defence back towards their own goal with targeted long balls, most of which saw Mani Dieseruvwe toiling to try and make contact and hold it up.

But what The Shaymen lacked in attacking flair or threat they made up for in defensive diligence and discipline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-form striker Harry Cardwell was nullified well by Town's back three, with Milli Alli and Max Wright doing their share of defensive work as the visitors remained compact and compressed off the ball.

Harvey Gilmour and Jordan Keane worked hard in central midfield too.

Other than a bobbling shot on target by Alli, there had been precious little action before Debrah, one of two Town changes along with Adam Senior, opened the scoring deep into first-half added time.

A corner was headed back across goal by Dieseruvwe’s and then poked in by Debrah, with Southend strongly appealing for handball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Valentine's Day as well. Love that.

The hosts were better after the restart, attacking with more urgency and intensity, and getting dangerman Bridge more involved higher up the pitch down the left flank.

Halifax needed to avoid being pushed into a back five, but it looked unavoidable as Southend started to dominate possession.

Sam Johnson remained untroubled though, until a push in the Town box saw the hosts given a penalty, which Bridge blasted in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the momentum was with Southend. Halifax weren't offering anything going forward, they weren't getting the chance.

Johnson reacted well to keep out Callum Powell's shot from close range after a free-kick into the Town box wasn't dealt with.

Halifax were having to withstand increasing pressure and weren't helping themselves with a lack of composure on the ball, meaning it kept coming back.

And Southend completed the comeback when a corner was converted by Gus Scott-Morriss, although the suspicion was a Town own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southend were energised, having come out after the break determined to turn things round, and done it.

Town looked flat now, an equaliser beyond them.

From three points, to one point, to none.

Southend: Noukeu, Scott-Morriss (Lomas 87), Hobson, Kensdale, Ralph, Bridge, Husin, Taylor, Miley, Powell (Mooney 90), Cardwell (Sandat 46). Subs not used: Fonguck, Demetriou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scorers: Bridge (61), Scott-Morriss (79)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Johnson, Debrah, Stott, J Senior, A Senior, Keane, Gilmour, Golden, Wright (O'Rourke 82), Alli (Harker 67), Dieseruvwe. Subs not used: Hunter, White, Arthur.

Scorer: Debrah (45)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corners: 3

Attendance: 5,045 (34 away)

Referee: Robert Massey-Ellis