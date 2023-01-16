Shaymen to face Maidenhead United away in FA Trophy fifth round if they beat Harrow Borough
FC Halifax Town will play Maidenhead United away in the fifth round of the FA Trophy if they beat Harrow Borough tomorrow (Tuesday) night.
By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago - 1 min read
The fifth round tie will be played on Saturday, February 11.
Halifax visit Harrow Borough on Tuesday night after the game was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.
You can follow all the updates from tomorrow night’s game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.