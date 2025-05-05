Shaymen to face Oldham away in the play-offs after ending league season with defeat at Wealdstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

FC Halifax Town will face Oldham Athletic away in the play-off eliminator next Wednesday after their season ended with a 3-1 defeat at Wealdstone.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let's hope this isn't the closest Halifax get to Wembley in the next few weeks.

For that to be the case, they'll need a performance unrecognisable from the one they prpduced in a terrible first-half here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A much-changed Shaymen side were a distant second best before improving markedly after the break to the extent where they should have got something out of the game.

Grosvenor Vale

Town's big day is still to come. This was Wealdstone's day of reckoning, and their win combined with Dagenham and Redbridge's draw at Solihull Moors, meant joyous scenes at full-time having sealed safety.

Jack Cook put the hosts into a fourth minute lead when he directed a free header from a corner into the far corner.

The only resistence Town offered before Wealdstone's second was a wayward cross by Harvey Sutcliffe - one of six changes - which nearly snuck in but hit the outside of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax fell further behind when Kallum Cesay put in the rebound after Enzio Boldewijn's effort had been kept out.

The Stones were rolling, Town were strolling.

Wealdstone were first to everything, showing a real desire to at least do their bit in their bid for survival.

And Halifax were doing their bit to help them too, as Toby Savin failed to make what looked like a routine save from Mustapha Carayol's, letting the ball slip through his grasp 25 miserable minutes in, as The Shaymen conceded three first-half goals for the first time in the league this season.

Thank goodness Town had already qualified for the play-offs, because they were getting an absolute pasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this was an audition for some Town players ahead of the play-offs, no-one was passing it.

Adam Senior, who completed the same magnificent ever-present run as Jamie Stott last season, produced an excellent clearance to prevent a fourth from Max Kretzschmar just before the interval.

Not since Oldham in the FA Cup had Town experienced an opening half like this.

Five substitutions at the break spoke volumes about Chris Millington's thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things did improve from the visitors, who scored a sensational goal with their first shot on target as Luca Thomas' perfectely executed effort arced over the backpedalling Wealdstone keeper from inside his own half.

A goal wholly unfitting of his team's performance, but worthy of gracing any game.

Tom Pugh should have got Town right back into it midway through the second-half but couldn't beat Dante-Astor Baptiste from much closer range, near the penalty spot, with a side-foot shot.

Thomas then had another go from halfway, but this time it went wide, before Senior's header was brilliantly kept out by Baptiste; after an atrocious first-half, Town should have been level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax had controlled the second-half like Wealdstone had the first, but didn't possess the same cutting edge as the hosts had.

Wealdstone: Baptiste, Cook, Mariappa, Grant, Hutchinson (Sohna 79), Cesay, Dyer (Eastmond 70), Carayol (Obiero 52), Kretzchmar, Boldewijn, Reid. Subs not used: Gunter, Woodman, Scott, Omole.

Scorers: Cook (4), Cesay (18), Carayol (25)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 2

Halifax: Savin, Emmanuel (Galvin 46), Senior, Adetoro, Sutcliffe (Cooke 46), Tarima, Jenkins, Pugh, Bray (Hoti 46), Eze (Cappello 46), Emmerson (Thomas 46). Subs not used: Ford, Chikukwa.

Scorer: Thomas (55)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 5

Referee: Richard Eley

Attendance: 2,843

Town man of the match: Adam Senior. Played every minute of every league game this season, and like all the others, put in a professional performance and did what he had to do well, especially a goal-line clearance at 3-0 down