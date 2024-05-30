Shaymen to take on Huddersfield Town B team in behind-closed-doors friendly
FC Halifax Town will take on Huddersfield Town B in a behind-closed-doors friendly as part of their pre-season preparations.
The game will be played on Tuesday, July 16 but no kick-off time has been announced.
Here is Town’s pre-season schedule:
Hyde (a) Tue Jul 9 (7.45pm)
Mossley (a) Sat Jul 13 (2pm)
Huddersfield Town B Tue Jul 16
Alvechurch (a) Sat Jul 20 (3pm)
Radcliffe (a) Tue Jul 23 (7.45pm)
Scunthorpe (a) Sat Jul 27 (TBC)
Ashton Utd (a) Tue Jul 30 (7.45pm)
Curzon Ashton (a) Sat Aug 3 (3pm)
Halifax start their National League season on Saturday, August 10.
