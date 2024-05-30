Shaymen to take on Huddersfield Town B team in behind-closed-doors friendly

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2024, 15:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
FC Halifax Town will take on Huddersfield Town B in a behind-closed-doors friendly as part of their pre-season preparations.

The game will be played on Tuesday, July 16 but no kick-off time has been announced.

Here is Town’s pre-season schedule:

Hyde (a) Tue Jul 9 (7.45pm)

FC Halifax Town badge logoFC Halifax Town badge logo
FC Halifax Town badge logo

Mossley (a) Sat Jul 13 (2pm)

Huddersfield Town B Tue Jul 16

Alvechurch (a) Sat Jul 20 (3pm)

Radcliffe (a) Tue Jul 23 (7.45pm)

Scunthorpe (a) Sat Jul 27 (TBC)

Ashton Utd (a) Tue Jul 30 (7.45pm)

Curzon Ashton (a) Sat Aug 3 (3pm)

Halifax start their National League season on Saturday, August 10.

Related topics:National LeagueHuddersfield TownHalifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.