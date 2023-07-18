It is likely the latest addition will not be the only new face at the club before the start of the season, which kicks off on Saturday, August 5.

The Halifax manager said he expects there to be at least one other addition, and possibly as many as three.

"We've got a couple who we're talking to at the moment and there's a third one who might be a slightly more longer-term project," he said, "but somebody we're very excited about and if we can get the right deal put together, we would bring them in as well."

Chris Millington

While one player is expected to sign shortly, any further additions are not expected within the next week.

The Courier understands there has been no further progress with the player Town had made an offer to who was also in discussions with a League Two club.

Town are next in action against Sheffield United's youth team in a behind-closed-doors friendly at St George's Park.

That game was due to be followed by a friendly at Buxton on Wednesday night, but that has been cancelled.

"It was a decision we were very reluctant to take because we didn't want to let Buxton down," Millington said.

"We had it ourselves last pre-season when a club pulled out on us at the 11th hour and it can really hinder your preparations.

"We've sent our apologies to Buxton, but the decision was taken to protect the registered lads because following the Farsley game, we came in on Monday with a number of knocks and niggles that could easily develop into more if not looked after properly.

"So rather than taking two teams to get 90 minutes on Wednesday, we had to take the difficult decision to cancel the game.

"It's regrettable but we know it was the right thing to do in the long run."

New signing Kane Thomson-Sommers will be out for around three months due to a knee injury, Millington confirmed.

"He's going to have an extended spell on the sidelines, he's going to be ten to 12 weeks from now,” he said.

"He's had all the full investigations done and we're very clear on what we need to do to get him back and work has already begun on that recovery process."

Fellow midfielder Luke Summerfield will also miss the rest of pre-season, with a calf injury set to keep him out for five to six weeks.

On winger Max Wright, who is yet to play in pre-season, Millington said: “He's fine but we're just building him up over a longer period.

"There's no rush with Max, our aim is to make sure that he stays injury-free for longer periods this season.

"We're not ruling out the possibility he might pick up niggles along the way but we want to make sure we build him up over a longer period and introduce him in a more considered way to make sure he doesn't fall foul of problems he's had in his recent history."

And on defender Festus Arthur, Millington said: “In true style, it looks like he's ahead of where he should be.

"He's working incredibly hard to get himself back as soon as possible.

"But it's one of those injuries where nothing will be rushed, we'll make sure that we're absolute belts and braces before he gets back playing again."

