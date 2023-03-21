News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen waiting for green light to be given on two loan signings

Town boss Chris Millington says he is hopeful that deals for two loan signings could go through in the next 24 hours.

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT- 1 min read

"We're just waiting on the parent clubs in both cases to get back to us today," Millington told the Courier

"Hopefully we'll know more by the end of today but if they both get agreed then it should be within 24 hours."

Both signings would be eligible for the FA Trophy, including any potential final.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston
Millington said one of the deals the club was working on last week has since fallen through.

"One is the same and one is a new one," he said of the two potential additions.

"The pressure was on for us to make it a permanent deal over a longer period than we're currently able to do, so we've stepped back from that deal for the time being."

The Town boss also said there are no departures on the horizon ahead of this Thursday's 5pm transfer deadline.

FA Trophy