Shaymen warned they will be given 'a fright' by West Yorkshire neighbours Guiseley in FA Trophy

Phillips was appointed at the end of November, becoming the third man in two weeks to occupy the hotseat after the departures of Danny Ellis and Danny Forrest.

Guiseley have had a tricky start to life in the Pitching In Northern Premier Division after suffering relegation last season but three wins in the FA Trophy has set them up with a plum home tie against nearby National League opposition.

There will be a pitch inspection at 9.30am on Saturday to determine whether the game goes ahead after freezing weather in the region this week.

“I never go into a football game thinking we’re not going to win,” Phillips said.

“We’ll make sure we give them the utmost respect. It will be a shock with the two-division gap and they’re a full-time team.

“They’ve got everything going in their favour but there’s nothing better than a cup upset.

“It gives lads a platform when you go play a National League or Football League team to show what they can do and put themselves in the shop window.

“We are the underdogs but with the ability we’ve got in that dressing room, we can give them a fright.”

Phillips has a strong record in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division, taking Matlock Town, Buxton and Ashton United into the play-offs on five separate occasions.

And the 43-year-old has been impressed with what he’s already seen from his new squad, witnessing Lewis Witham score a 96th-minute winner at home to Morpeth in his first game in charge.

“There’s loads of ability in there,” added Phillips, whose side are one of more than 200 to be financially supported by Northern Premier League partners Pitching In.

“When I’ve seen them previously, I just thought they were missing a bit of steel, one or two more leaders.

“I’ve said to the lads, we’ve given them a clean slate to prove that they want to be at the club, prove that they want to play for me and if that is the case then I don’t have to make wholesale changes.

“I put my name into the ring because it’s a good club, a prestigious club. They’ve come down the divisions and had a rocky couple of seasons.

“But all the infrastructure is in place to bounce back and hold our own in the league above.

“That’s where I want to be as a minimum and that’s what really attracted me to the club. Hopefully we can take them on that journey.”

