Shaymen win seven goal thriller at Aldershot to get back on the verge of the play-offs

FC Halifax Town got back to winning ways and got their play-off big back on track in a seven-goal thriller at Aldershot.

After the drab 0-0 draw against Sutton, there was no shortage of goals here, with Billy Waters and Andrew Oluwabori putting Halifax 2-0 up at the break.

That lead was wiped out by Ashley Akpan and James Henry before two more goals by Jamie Cooke and Zak Emmerson.

Jack Barham scored a consolation for Aldershot, but Town deserved it on the balance of play for a superb first-half and for digging in after Aldershot had fought back and going on to win it.

Town were straight out of the blocks, with Oluwabori having a shot tipped behind and another just over from range, while the visitors won three corners inside the first five minutes.

Aldershot's high balls up to Barham, against Adam Alimi-Adetoro, were as futile as when Town play them up to Waters.

Mind you, it was no better when they tried to play through the thirds.

Town were excellent off-the-ball, forcing mistakes as Aldersot repeatedly lost possession in their own half.

And after one of them, Waters' clever movement saw him played in down the right of the box and his shot across goal took a deflection and looped over Jordi van Stappershoef.

The Shots didn't have a shot until the 24th minute, when Akpan's low effort deflected just wide off Adam Senior, with their response to falling behind negligible.

And it got worse for them when Florent Hoti was played in down the left of the box, in behind a disorganised defence, and squared it to Oluwabori, who jinked past the keeper and kept his composure to rifle it past the defender on the line.

Halifax had scored more than once away from home in a league game for the first time this season, and Aldershot could have no complaints.

The hosts had been as sluggish and sloppy as their pitch, a wayward pass deep in their own half in the first couple of minutes setting their tone, but Halifax were bang at it, charging around and closing down like they'd all had fresh batteries fitted.

And Town had been clinical, while Aldershot hadn’t had any chances to be clinical or otherwise with.

They should have got one back before half-time though, with Ryan Jones firing just wide with a well-hit shot five minutes before the break, Adetoro producing a vital block from Barham's goal-bound shot and then Henry almost flicking a corner in second before the interval.

That was a warning that the points were far from secure, and less than two minutes into the second-half, the hosts proved it when Akpan hammered in a cross from the right at the far post.

Aldershot were now playing like a team who'd been given a half-time rollocking. although Waters could have restored Town's two-goal cushion but his low shot went just the wrong side of the post.

The Shaymen were creating far fewer chances in the second 45 though, with Aldershot gradually wrestling back control of the contest, although without creating much themselves.

There was a header goalwards from an Aldershot free kick and a follow-up cross that Halifax scrambled clear, which along with a more controlled performance from the home side, was enough for Halifax to switch to a back three in order to contain them.

Henry went close again with a shot from the edge of the box that Sam Johnson did well to keep out.

Aldershot were knocking at the door rather than threatening to barge it open, but equalised when Henry converted a low cross from the left at close range.

The momentum was with Aldershot, but out of nothing, with shades of Wembley, Cooke sprinted to charge down van Stappershoef's clearance and then sprinted again to reach the loose ball first and finish it first time left-footed, into the empty net.

After that, Aldershot and their fans were like a deflated balloon, their fight extinguished.

Substitute Emmerson put the gloss on it when he headed in fellow sub Max Wright's cross from six yards as Town scored four goals in a game for only the second time this year.

Barham got one back deep in added time, but it was too little, too late.

Aldershot: van Stappershoef, A Jones, Ellison, Jenkins (Maghoma 60), R Jones, Akpan (Mullins 90), Hargreaves, Tetek (Frost 84), Henry, Barrett (Stuttle 75), Barham. Subs not used: Dewhurst, Byrd, Corbett.

Scorers: Akpan (47), Henry (79), Barham (90+4)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 5

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Cappello (Galvin 58), Jenkins (Pugh 65), Evans, Cooke, Hoti, Oluwabori (Wright 66), Waters (Emmerson 80). Subs not used: Ford, Cummings, Bray.

Scorers: Waters (18), Oluwabori (33), Cooke (85), Emmerson (89)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 3

Referee: Ross Martin

Attendance: 2,047 (79 away)

Town man of the match: I'll give it to Jamie Cooke. A few contenders but his goal was a huge moment to hand Town back the lead.