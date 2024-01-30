Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, but would have seen a team with lots of first-team players for Town.

"The starting 11 was going to be first-team players," Millington told the Courier.

"It's unfortunate it's been called off because there were lads who needed to pick up a bit of match sharpness and lads who had a point to prove after recent performances.

Chris Millington

"It's a shame they've not had that opportunity but probably not wholly unexpected given the weather the last couple of days."

Town already have a jam-packed few weeks ahead as well as having the County Cup game to reschedule, with three Tuesday night games in a row in between Saturday fixtures.

"We're desperate to get going again and get a rhythm of playing regularly because, much the same as this time last year when we went through late December and January and we had a drop off in the number of fixtures, it really hurts your rhythm," Millington said.

"So we're really looking forward to getting in a good run of Saturday-Tuesday games and starting to play more regularly again.

"There's always a challenge but we prefer the challenge of playing lots of games rather than one every couple of weeks.

"We've got an energetic squad, we've got players coming back fit like Jack Evans, who adds energy and athleticism to the group.

"There's plenty of positives about us going into a period where we get to play lots of games."

Millington hopes the addition of a new midfielder will be announced in the next 24 hours, but said it is not former Oldham's Mark Shelton, contrary to speculation.

"Mark's a player we really like and we've admired him from previous clubs he's been at but it's not him," Millington said.

The Town boss said there was no update to offer on Milli Alli, who missed the 2-0 defeat at Wealdstone on Saturday.

On midfielder Florent Hoti, Millington said: "He is progressing incredibly well.