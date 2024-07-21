Shaymen's away game at Dagenham and Redbridge given new date
FC Halifax Town’s away game at Dagenham and Redbridge has been rescheduled.
The match was originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, August 24 but will now be played at 7.45pm on Friday, August 23.
Town are then at home to Solihull Moors on Monday, August 26.
Halifax drew 1-1 with Alvchurch on Saturday, with Adan George scoring for The Shaymen, who are away at Radcliffe Borough on Tuesday night in their latest pre-season friendly,
