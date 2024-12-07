Shaymen's cup misery goes on as Basford dump them out of the FA Trophy

Basford United FC

FC Halifax Town were dumped out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle again as they lost at Basford United on penalties.

Jamie Cooke dragged Halifax back level with two second-half goals after efforts from

McKeal Abdullah and Kane Richards had put the lower-division hosts into a shock lead.

But Adam Senior missed the crucial spot-kick as Town's long wait for a cup win since their Wembley triumph last year goes on.

Basford can now be added to the list of lower-league sides that have humbled Halifax including Marine, South Shields, Kidderminster, Ebbsfleet, Halesowen and Southport.

Another season, another name.

Basford had an effort saved in the first five minutes, but after that, it was one-way traffic as Halifax has assumed superiority, dominating possession and pushing the home side deep into their own half.

Andrew Oluwabori had a shot just wide from the edge of the box and then Billy Waters squandered a great chance when a cross from the right dropped to him six yards out, but he failed to beat keeper Harvey Woodward.

So far, so good. Not great, but a Halifax opener looked on the cards.

However, Abdullah then put Basford ahead against the run of play with a wind-assisted curling, left-footed cross from the right that looped into the far corner.

The conditions were undoubtedly playing a part, swirling any high ball away from its intended target.

But Basford were visibly lifted by the goal, while Halifax were nowhere near as threatening as they had been before it.

If their first goal was unforseen and caught by the wind, Basford's second was neither.

It came after a much more even spell in which Basford were competitive and combative, and Halifax were simply too easy to defend against, lacking tempo, lacking creativity and lacking a spark.

Other than a Jack Jenkins shot from just inside the box that the midfielder should have done better with, Town produced nothing before Richards' superb dipping effort from 25 yards after the visitors wasted a couple of chances to properly clear the ball.

Halifax repeatedly had possession deep in the hosts' half, but time and again failed to produce anything to test the Basford keeper.

Town's efforts were summed up when Adam Adetoro tried to play Owen Bray in down the left side of the Basford box with a simple pass but overhit it, and it went for a goal kick.

The Shaymen needed something to drag themselves back from the brink, and found it shortly after the break when a cross from the left by Angelo Cappello was put back into the middle by Adam Senior and met by Cooke's first time finish.

Tyrell Waite might have undone Cooke's goal after Jordan Hallam's low cross from the left but Sam Johnson reacted well to smother the shot.

Oluwabori came to the fore and led most of Town's attacks as the visitors started to pass and play with more purpose.

And they equalised when Cooke produced a cracking shot from the inside right channel that beat Woodward at his near post.

On a freezing cold afternoon, Town had finally warmed up.

Waters nearly completed the comeback soon afterwards but Woodward kept out his shot with a fine save.

After that though, penalties seemed the likeliest outcome the more the game went on, with Basford trying to hit Halifax on the break and The Shaymen not able to create any further clear-cut chances.

After some excellent penalties from both teams, Senior blazed over the bar when it had gone to sudden death.

Basford: Woodward, Ridgley (Mancinelli 71), Nirennold, Naideyan, Anderson, Barnes, Richards (Chambers 71), Butterfield, Abdullah (Dacres 80), Hallam, Waite (James 80). Subs not used: Swallow, Deeney, Uveges, Mancinelli.

Scorers: Abdullah (25), Richards (40)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target:2

Corners: 2

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Cummings, Adetoro, Cappello, Jenkins (Pugh 78), Evans, Bray (Hoti 55), Cooke, Oluwabori, Waters. Subs not used: Ford, Emmerson, Bradbury, Sinfield, Galvin.

Scorer: Cooke (49, 65)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 16

Corners: 9

Referee: Jonathan Maskrey

Town man of the match: Has to be Jamie Cooke for his two goals but Andrew Oluwabori was also a contender, offered a threat all afternoon.