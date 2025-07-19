Shaymen's encouraging pre-season form continues with win at Macclesfield
FC Halifax Town maintained their strong pre-season form with a 1-0 win at National League North side Macclesfield.
It’s now three friendly wins in a row for Halifax, after victories against a Bolton XI and Clitheroe, thanks to striker Will Harris’ second-half goal.
New signings Thierry Latty-Fairweather and Josh Hmami both started for Town, while David Kawa made his return from injury off the bench in the second-half.
Town are next in action at Radcliffe on Tuesday night.
