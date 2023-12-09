Shaymen's FA Trophy clash with Altrincham postponed
FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy clash with Altrincham at The Shay has been postponed.
The decision came after heavy rainfall in Calderdale deemed the pitch unplayable.
It is the second consecutive Saturday Town have had a match postponed following the home game with Solihull last weekend being called off.
Town say a new date for the FA Trophy tie will be announced as soon as possible.