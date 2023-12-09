News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen's FA Trophy clash with Altrincham postponed

FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy clash with Altrincham at The Shay has been postponed.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Dec 2023, 10:31 GMT
The decision came after heavy rainfall in Calderdale deemed the pitch unplayable.

It is the second consecutive Saturday Town have had a match postponed following the home game with Solihull last weekend being called off.

Town say a new date for the FA Trophy tie will be announced as soon as possible.

