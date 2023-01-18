Shaymen's FA Trophy tie at Harrow Borough postponed for a third time
FC Halifax Town’s fourth round FA Trophy tie against Harrow Borough has been postponed for a third time.
The game was originally scheduled for last Saturday but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, and was then postponed on Tuesday night due to a frozen pitch.
Harrow Borough tweeted: “Unfortunately, there's not enough change from yesterday and our FA Trophy tie against FC Halifax Town is again postponed.
"Rescheduled for Tuesday 31st January, 7.45pm.”
The winners of the game will visit Maidenhead United in the fifth round on February 11.