Shaymen's fine run of form ended as they lose at home to strugglers Fylde

FC Halifax Town lost in the league for the first time since the end of November as strugglers Fylde beat them 2-1.

Jamie Cooke's penalty cancelled out Tyler Roberts' opener but Nick Haughton's spot-kick earned the visitors only their second away win in the league this season and brought Halifax's fine run of form crashing to a halt.

Andy Cooper said consistency was key ahead of this game, but The Shaymen failed to get the message, missing a chance to really cement their place in the play-offs.

If anyone thought The Shaymen were in for another relatively straightforward three points, a) they don't know the National League very well and b) they were soon mistaken as Fylde gained the upper hand.

Top scorer Haughton had a shot from a tight angle saved by Sam Johnson, while only a superb Adam Adetoro tackle prevented him running clean through.

A Halifax break from a Fylde corner saw Adam Senior played in down the right of the box after a superb crossfield pass by Angelo Cappello to Luca Thomas, but his cutback was cleared

Town, with a new look front four after Cappello, Tom Pugh and Cooke were brought in, were getting some joy with crossfield balls, but there were as many forward passes that went astray than found their target.

The visitors took the lead when Roberts got the better of Adetoro, evaded Jack Evans' tackle and sidestepped Johnson before lifting the ball across goal and into the far corner.

It was only Fylde's eighth away league goal all season, and only the third time this season they'd scored the first goal in an away league game.

Halifax's only effort until then was a Thomas shot from just inside the box fired over from Cappello's cross.

Whether it was tiredness, the pitch or Fylde's effectiveness, it was flat from The Shaymen and Chris Millington, jumping on the spot and clapping furiously, could see it.

The atmosphere wasn't much better, with the small band of Fylde fans outsinging the home supporters.

Fylde threatened a second when a cross from Bryce Hosannah met by Roberts’ header but he could only direct it straight at Johnson.

After excellent hold up play, Cooke released Cappello down the left and from his cross, Thomas' left foot shot was saved low to his right by keeper Ben Winterbottom.

It was the type of quick, incisive football Town were otherwise straining and struggling to conjure.

Fylde were now filtering back off the ball and frustrating the hosts, whose build-up play was too slow and hesitant.

But they levelled when Cooke blasted home from the spot after Cappello was shoved over in the penalty area.

It would have been harsh on Fylde but Thomas nearly gave Town a half-time lead with a spectacular effort from 30 yards - anything Jamie Cooke can do and all that - but Winterbottom tipped it behind.

Neither side was showing enough quality or compsoure to wrestle control of the contest, so it was of serious concern when Fylde regained the lead.

Pugh's tackle on Gavin Massey was penalised by referee Steve Copeland, and Haughton drove the spot-kick into the bottom right corner, just beyond Johnson's reach, as Fylde scored more than once away from home for the first time since October 23.

That prompted Millington into a double change, with Max Wright and Owen Bray coming on.

But although Halifax again saw more of the ball as Fylde retreated, they again made hard work of applying pressure.

Scott High wasn't as influential as usual, Ryan Galvin was ineffective down the left and Town generally lacked cohesion and fluidity.

A switch to three at the back helped Town find another gear, with Zak Emmerson having a shot saved before Cappello's effort was tipped onto the post and Owen Bray's follow-up was deflected wide.

Halifax were also denied a penalty after a big shout for handball.

Every time it looked like Town were building pressure, Fylde took the sting out of the game by running down the clock, although the visitors deserved credit for some excellent, if not desperate, defending inside their own box.

Fylde's time-wasting reached its apotheosis when Winterbottom went down injured for a second time in the last minute of the 90, and the boos rung around The Shay.

For a second time, the keeper was able to continue, although he'd be booked for time-wasting before the end.

The Shaymen had enough chances by the end to have at least claimed a point: Adam Senior had a huge opportunity from a corner at close range but couldn't convert it before Emmerson's shot deep into added time was tipped behind by Winterbottom, and then Sam Johnson headed the corner wide at the death.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro (Emmerson 68), Galvin, High, Evans, Thomas (Wright 56), Cappello (Jenkins 90), Pugh (Bray 56), Cooke. Subs not used: Ford, Cummings, Sutcliffe.

Scorer: Cooke (pen 39)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 5

Corners:15

Fylde: Winterbottom, Hosannah (Hugill 76), Davis, Whelan, McFayden, Mitchell, Riley, Jolley, Roberts, Haughton (Bardell 76), Massey (Ormerod 83). Subs not used: Obi, Long, O'Kane, Tweedy.

Scorers: Roberts (23), Haughton (55 pen)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 2

Corners:2

Attendance: 1,203 (51 away)

Referee: Steven Copeland

Town man of the match: A lot fewer contenders than there were on Saturday. I'll give it to Sam Johnson for some good saves.