Shaymen's home game against Bromley postponed following pitch inspection

FC Halifax Town's National League game against Bromley at The Shay on Tuesday has been called off after a pitch inspection.

By Tom Scargill
25 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Shay surface was blanketed in snow during the recent freeze across Calderdale, while it has also been subject to rain today, with more expected tomorrow.

The game was originally due to be played on Saturday, February 11 but had to be rearranged due to Halifax’s involvement in the FA Trophy.

Town’s trip to Woking on Saturday, April 1 will also have to be rearranged due to The Shaymen’s FA Trophy run as they will have their semi-final tie on that day.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston
