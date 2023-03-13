Shaymen's home game against Bromley postponed following pitch inspection

The Shay surface was blanketed in snow during the recent freeze across Calderdale, while it has also been subject to rain today, with more expected tomorrow.

The game was originally due to be played on Saturday, February 11 but had to be rearranged due to Halifax’s involvement in the FA Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town’s trip to Woking on Saturday, April 1 will also have to be rearranged due to The Shaymen’s FA Trophy run as they will have their semi-final tie on that day.