Shaymen's home game against Dagenham and Redbridge postponed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Dagenham and Redbridge has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
It is the fourth time this season a Halifax game has been called off, after the home match with Fylde was postponed twice and the trip to Southend was also cancelled.
Town are next due in action away to Solihull Moors next Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.