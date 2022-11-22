Shaymen's home game against Dorking Wanderers is postponed for the third time
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Dorking Wanderers has been postponed for a third time.
By Tom Scargill
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Shaymen were due to host Dorking at The Shay tonight (Tuesday) but the game has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
The game was first postponed in September due to the death of Her Majesty The Queen, and was then postponed again at the start of the month due to a waterlogged pitch at The Shay.
Halifax are next in action away to Yeovil Town on Saturday.