Shaymen's home game against Fylde rearranged for Saturday

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Jan 2025, 09:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
FC Halifax Town’s home game against AFC Fylde will now be played on Saturday at 3pm.

The match was due to be played today (New Year’s Day) but fell victim to the weather and was postponed after the Shay pitch was deemed unplayable because of heavy rain.

But it will now be played this weekend as neither team has a game in the FA Trophy.

Related topics:AFC FyldeFA Trophy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice