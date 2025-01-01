Shaymen's home game against Fylde rearranged for Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Halifax Town’s home game against AFC Fylde will now be played on Saturday at 3pm.

The match was due to be played today (New Year’s Day) but fell victim to the weather and was postponed after the Shay pitch was deemed unplayable because of heavy rain.

But it will now be played this weekend as neither team has a game in the FA Trophy.