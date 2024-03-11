Shaymen's home game against Oldham Athletic postponed following pitch inspection

FC Halifax Town’s home game against Oldham Athletic tomorrow night has been postponed following a pitch inspection.
By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Mar 2024, 17:17 GMT
Town say communication regarding a new date for the game will follow over the next couple of days once it has been agreed with both clubs and all tickets purchased in advance will be rolled over to the rescheduled fixture.