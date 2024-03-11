Shaymen's home game against Oldham Athletic postponed following pitch inspection
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Oldham Athletic tomorrow night has been postponed following a pitch inspection.
Town say communication regarding a new date for the game will follow over the next couple of days once it has been agreed with both clubs and all tickets purchased in advance will be rolled over to the rescheduled fixture.