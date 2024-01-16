Shaymen's home game against Solihull postponed
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Solihull Moors has been postponed.
The decision comes after freezing temperatures in Calderdale this week left the pitch unplayable.
The Shaymen say a new date for the game will be announced in due course.
It is the second time the match has been called-off, with the clash on December 2 also postponed due to freezing temperatures.