Shaymen's home game against Solihull postponed

FC Halifax Town’s home game against Solihull Moors has been postponed.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
The decision comes after freezing temperatures in Calderdale this week left the pitch unplayable.

The Shaymen say a new date for the game will be announced in due course.

It is the second time the match has been called-off, with the clash on December 2 also postponed due to freezing temperatures.

