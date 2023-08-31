Shaymen's home game against Southend United next Saturday moved to lunchtime kick-off
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Southend United next Saturday has been moved to a 12.30pm kick-off.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Halifax Panthers are at home to Toulouse on the same day at 6pm.
The Shaymen have announced that, to celebrate 15 years of the club, ticket prices have been reduced for the game.
All adults can watch the match for £15, tickets for 12 to 17-year-olds will cost £9 and all under 12s can be admitted free.