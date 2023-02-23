This means fans will not be able to pay on the gate for the match, on April 7.

The Shaymen said they have worked in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, Calderdale Council and other third parties on the policy.

Halifax season ticket holders are not affected, but other Halifax fans can purchase tickets online from Tuesday, February 28 and they will be on sale online until Sunday, March 26.

Action from Wrexham v Halifax earlier this season. Photo: Marcus Branston

For fans buying online, they will be able to collect their tickets after March 26 – collection days will be announced nearer the time.

Tickets can be bought in person after every home game in the Shay reception up until March 31, or between 11am and 6pm from The Shay on the following dates:

Monday, March 6, Thursday, March 9, Friday, March 24, Friday, March 31, Monday April 3 and Thursday, April 6.

If you don’t purchase a ticket you will not be granted entry to the game and you will not be able to buy tickets on the day.

Fans can only purchase a maximum of six adult tickets per person, in addition supporters can purchase a maximum of three 12-17 year old tickets and there will be no restrictions on U12 tickets.

Whether you are buying online or in person, you will be required to show photo ID along with proof of your address or proof of a recent FC Halifax Town shop online order. If you are buying online then the club will verify your ID on collection.

If you are already booked in for hospitality at the game, then you are not affected.

The Wrexham ticket office will be sent their club’s allocation of tickets and will manage the ticket process for away fans.

These tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, February 28.