Shaymen's home game with Chesterfield postponed after pitch inspection

FC Halifax Town’s home game with Chesterfield has been postponed following a pitch inspection at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Feb 2024, 13:43 GMT
The inspection was called due to recent and impending heavy rainfall in Calderdale, with rain forecast for this afternoon, and The Shaymen say the pitch has been deemed unplayable as it is waterlogged.

The Shay surface was in a poor condition on Saturday for Town’s 2-1 win against Woking, with several muddy patches on the turf.

Town are next in action away to Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

