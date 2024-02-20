Shaymen's home game with Chesterfield postponed after pitch inspection
FC Halifax Town’s home game with Chesterfield has been postponed following a pitch inspection at The Shay.
The inspection was called due to recent and impending heavy rainfall in Calderdale, with rain forecast for this afternoon, and The Shaymen say the pitch has been deemed unplayable as it is waterlogged.
The Shay surface was in a poor condition on Saturday for Town’s 2-1 win against Woking, with several muddy patches on the turf.