Shaymen's home game with Oldham Athletic on Wednesday postponed but could be played at alternative venue

FC Halifax Town’s home game against Oldham Athletic on Wednesday night has been postponed following a pitch inspection but could still be played at an alternative venue.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 14:46 BST
The ShayThe Shay
The decision comes after Halifax Panthers’ home game at The Shay on Sunday, played in heavy rain, left the pitch in a dreadful condition.

Town have three home games to play before the end of the season – Oldham, Barnet on Saturday and then Ebbsfleet on Tuesday next week.

In a statement on social media, Town said: “Firstly we sincerely apologise to both sets of fans.

"We are working in consultation with Oldham Athletic, the police and third parties to find other workable solutions to get this fixture played ASAP, including tomorrow night, at an alternative venue.

"There will be a further update later today.”

