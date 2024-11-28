Shaymen's National League fixture selected for live TV coverage
FC Halifax Town’s National League away to Tamworth on Saturday, February 8 has been selected for live TV coverage.
The match will now kick off at 5.30pm and will be shown live on DAZN, the broadcaster for live National League matches.
