Shaymen's National League game against York City rearranged for tomorrow night
and live on Freeview channel 276
The match was postponed this morning following a pitch inspection at The Shay, with the pitch deemed unplayable due to the rain.
In a statement on social media, Halifax said: “Following discussions with the grounds team & the weather also showing signs of improvement tomorrow we want the game played as quickly as possible.
“We share the frustrations the postponements this season have caused and we can assure you we are doing everything in our power to get both this and the other fixtures played at the earliest opportunity given the time of the season.”
Very little rain is forecast in Calderdale after 4pm today up to kick-off tomorrow night.
