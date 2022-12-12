News you can trust since 1853
Shaymen's National League game at Southend is postponed due to freezing weather

FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Southend tomorrow (Tuesday) night has been postponed.

By Tom Scargill
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 5:05pm
Roots Hall. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
Roots Hall. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The decision comes after freezing weather and snow hit the south-east of England, leaving Roots Hall with a frozen pitch.

It is the second Town game to be called off in a row after their home match against Barnet, due to be played last Saturday, was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Halifax are next due to be in action at Guiseley on Saturday in the FA Trophy.

