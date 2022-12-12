Shaymen's National League game at Southend is postponed due to freezing weather
FC Halifax Town’s National League game at Southend tomorrow (Tuesday) night has been postponed.
By Tom Scargill
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 5:05pm
The decision comes after freezing weather and snow hit the south-east of England, leaving Roots Hall with a frozen pitch.
It is the second Town game to be called off in a row after their home match against Barnet, due to be played last Saturday, was postponed due to a frozen pitch.