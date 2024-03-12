Shaymen's next opponents Oxford City lose at runaway leaders Chesterfield
FC Halifax Town’s next opponents Oxford City lost 2-0 at runaway leaders Chesterfield tonight, extending the rock-bottom side’s winless run to eight games.
Elsewhere in the National League, Town’s play-off rivals Solihull Moors, Aldershot, Gateshead and Altrincham all won, leaving Halifax two points outside the top seven but with a game-in-hand on sixth-placed Altrincham, who thrashed York City 6-1.
Gateshead won 1-0 at home to Dagenham and Rebdridge, and Aldershot beat Ebbsfleet 4-1.